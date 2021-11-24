Faraway home: road to the future

November 24, 2021

China is always committed to common development, and is proving it with its concrete actions. In this second episode of “Building Belt and Road for Win-win Development,” find out how China is making the world a better place with its own approach to development and what a community with a shared future for mankind truly means in real-world practice. In this episode, we speak with a little girl from Egypt who spends her time studying in Chinese-built classrooms, a Vietnamese worker who has returned to his hometown to take up a job for a Chinese-invested power generation project, and many others that have benefited from the Chinese vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. Click to watch the video and explore people’s sense of happiness on the path to common prosperity.

