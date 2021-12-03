Extention of China-Russia missile launch notification agreement safeguards global strategic stability: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:00, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The extension of the agreement between China and Russia on notifications of ballistic missile and carrier rocket launches demonstrates the significant contribution the two countries are making to maintaining the international arms control system and safeguarding world peace and security, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant query.

Wang said the protocol on the extension of the agreement officially entered into force on Dec. 1, extending the agreement for 10 years.

The entry into force of the protocol demonstrates the high level of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and the two sides' firm determination to jointly safeguard global strategic stability, Wang said.

It contributes significantly to safeguarding the international arms control system and world peace and security, he added.

