Lebanese students show love for China in Chinese speech contest

Xinhua) 08:45, December 02, 2021

BEIRUT, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Lebanon held the third edition of the Ambassador's Cup Chinese Speech Competition for students in Lebanese universities, a statement released by the embassy reported on Wednesday.

The virtual event, which was held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lebanon, saw the participation of 24 students from the Lebanese University, American University of Beirut, Saint Joseph University and other universities in Lebanon.

Contestants gave speeches with themes including "fifty years together in the good and bad times," "hand in hand to create a better future for China and Lebanon," "long-lasting Sino-Lebanese friendship" and others, reflecting the great talents of Lebanese students in speaking Chinese as well as their love for China and the Chinese language.

Certificates of excellence and scholarships will be awarded to winners to encourage them to continue learning the Chinese language and culture, and to act as the ambassadors of friendship between China and Lebanon.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)