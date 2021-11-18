Lebanese club launches commemorative envelope to mark golden jubilee of China-Lebanon diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:16, November 18, 2021

A commemorative envelope is displayed at a virtual ceremony held in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Bila Jawich)

BEIRUT, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Lebanese Numismatic and Philatelic Club on Wednesday launched a commemorative envelope, postcards and a gold medal to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Lebanon.

Waref Kumayha, president of the Lebanese Numismatic and Philatelic Club, said at a virtual ceremony that the club launched postcards with photos of prominent Chinese and Lebanese leaders, physicians and writers who contributed to the evolution of the relations between the two countries.

The Lebanese club also issued postcards with photos of landmarks, such as the Great Wall of China and the Arch of Triumph in Lebanon's southern city of Tyre, which have witnessed the development of trade ties between Lebanon and China, added Kumayha, who is also the head of the Lebanese-Chinese Dialogue Road Association.

Commemorative postcards are displayed by Waref Kumayha at a virtual ceremony held in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Bila Jawich)

"We hope that our small country will benefit from the pioneering Chinese experience guided by a wise leadership," he said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said since the beginning of this year, the embassy has held several events, including a New Year concert, a drawing competition for the youth, an online forum, and a special issue released in cooperation with Annahar Newspaper, to celebrate the golden jubilee of the diplomatic relations between China and Lebanon.

A gold medal is displayed by Waref Kumayha at a virtual ceremony held in Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Bila Jawich)

The people-to-people exchanges between Lebanon and China have grown stronger thanks to the two countries' joint efforts, Qian noted.

"We hope that the people of goodwill can take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to strengthen interaction, expand exchange channels and enrich cooperation methods, so as to promote the prosperity of the Sino-Lebanese friendship," he concluded.

