China vows continued support for Lebanon on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:59, November 10, 2021

BEIRUT, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said on Tuesday that China will continue to support Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The Chinese envoy also vowed that China will enhance cooperation with Lebanon in international and regional affairs, and work together to safeguard international justice, pluralism and free trade.

Qian made the remarks at a virtual conference organized by the Chinese embassy in Lebanon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Lebanon and China.

In his speech, Qian said that China will encourage discussions on the ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries on the basis of mutual benefit under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"China will also continue to actively participate in the United Nations peacekeeping operations in Lebanon, and support the Lebanese people to work together to overcome current difficulties and make greater contributions to the establishment of the China-Arab community with a shared future," he said.

Qian gave an overview of the cooperation between China and Lebanon, which he said has continued to evolve throughout the years.

The Chinese envoy noted that China has been one of Lebanon's largest trading partners for many years, and Lebanon joined the BRI in 2017.

He added that China has continued to provide assistance to Lebanon without imposing any political conditions, including medical and humanitarian support following the COVID-19 outbreak and the Beirut port blasts in 2020.

Qian said that the cultural exchanges between the two countries have also been growing, as demonstrated by the visits to China by famous Lebanese bands, as well as the establishment of the Confucius Institute at the Saint Joseph University in 2006 and the Chinese Language Department at the Lebanese University in 2015.

He also highlighted the agreement that was signed in 2020 for the mutual establishment of cultural centers in the two countries, in addition to China's huge investment for the construction of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music in Lebanon.

Ghadi el-Khoury, director of political affairs at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thanked China for quickly providing emergency and humanitarian assistances following the COVID-19 outbreak and the Beirut port blasts last year.

He lauded the friendly cooperation and close exchanges in all fields between the two countries, as well as their mutual support over the issues of great concern or related to each other's core interests, in the past five decades.

Ali al-Samad, director general of Lebanese Culture Ministry, praised China's BRI for leading to increased cultural exchanges between Lebanon and China.

He added that Lebanon is looking forward to enhancing its cultural cooperation with China to boost the people-to-people exchanges once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Adnan Kassar, chairman of Fransabank Group, praised the trade ties between Lebanon and China which started in 1955 ahead of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kassar said that Lebanon will rise again and overcome its current crisis, with the help of its partners and friends, including China.

"The People's Republic of China plays an active role, not only for its own benefit, but for the benefit of all, based on the principle of mutual benefit," he said.

