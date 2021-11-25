Chinese envoy encourages timely, quality implementation of China-funded conservatory in Lebanon

Xinhua, November 25, 2021

BEIRUT, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian on Wednesday encouraged Chinese engineers to ensure timely and quality implementation of the China-funded National Higher Conservatory of Music in Lebanon, a statement by the Chinese embassy in Lebanon reported.

The ambassador's remarks came during his visit along with Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada to the construction site of the national higher conservatory near Lebanon's capital Beirut.

Mortada thanked China for its kind assistance and stressed that the new conservatory will become a civilizational landmark in Lebanon and the Middle East after its completion.

He noted that this project represents a dream for Lebanese people, and the dream is the fruit of effort, thought, aspiration and vision by the conservatory's board of directors with funding and direct implementation by China.

With an expected cost of 62 million U.S. dollars, the conservatory will be completed in three years, covering an area of 39,000 square meters and featuring a library, auditorium halls, as well as a theater that can host up to 1,200 people.

