China ready to lift friendly cooperation with Central Africa Republic to new level: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 17:28, December 01, 2021

DAKAR, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to take the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as an opportunity to elevate friendly cooperation with the Central Africa Republic (CAR) to a new level and help boost the development and revitalization of the CAR, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with the CAR's Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon on the sidelines of the ministerial conference.

The CAR is a good friend and partner of China, and the two countries have always treated each other as equals and supported each other, Wang said, noting that China welcomes the CAR to join the Belt and Road Initiative.

China has been actively supporting the CAR in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and has provided it with vaccines, test kits and other prevention and control materials, Wang noted, saying that China is ready to continue cooperation on vaccines with the CAR according to its needs.

China is also ready to conduct exchanges and cooperation with the CAR on combating malaria and other tropical epidemics to improve the health and well-being of the people of the CAR, Wang said.

For her part, Baipo-Temon said the major cooperation initiatives with Africa announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping shows "sincerity" and "practicality" as well as the people-centered concept, which is very impressive.

Noting that Africa and China are truly in a community of shared future, she thanked China for always being helpful at the most difficult and critical juncture.

China's support is tangible and has benefited African countries including the CAR, Baipo-Temon said, expressing hope that China will continue to support the legitimate concerns of the CAR and Africa's peaceful development on multilateral occasions.

China is ready to work with other developing countries to take concrete actions to practice true multilateralism and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of China, Africa and other developing countries, Wang noted.

