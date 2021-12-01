Chinese FM pledges to strengthen coordination, cooperation with Burkina Faso

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R, front) meets with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua)

DAKAR, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Burkina Faso to enhance the capacity of African countries to cope with challenges and achieve independent development, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Thanks to joint efforts of China and Africa, the opening ceremony of the ministerial meeting has been a success, Wang said, noting that a series of new major measures for cooperation with Africa, announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will add new connotations and inject new impetus into the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.

China appreciates Burkina Faso's support for and participation in the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi, Wang noted, saying it will motivate more countries to join the international development cooperation and accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

President Xi's speech at the opening ceremony is of great significance, said Barry, adding that the new measures for the Africa-China cooperation announced by the president are a vivid interpretation of the Africa-China community with a shared future, and will greatly accelerate Africa's development.

The vision of the two countries are highly compatible, and Burkina Faso firmly supports China's position and proposition, Barry said.

Expressing sincere gratitude to China for supporting his country's economic development and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Burkina Faso stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in various fields for the benefit of the two peoples.

