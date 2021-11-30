Xi hails spirit of China-Africa friendship, cooperation

November 30, 2021

A visitor buys skincare products during the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hailed the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, saying it reflects the two sides' experience of sharing weal and woe and provides a source of strength for furthering China-Africa ties.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

The key to a close China-Africa relationship and a deep bond of friendship lies in the everlasting spirit, which features sincere friendship and equality, win-win for mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice, and progress with the times and openness and inclusiveness, Xi said.

