Xi says China will supply Africa with additional 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses

Xinhua) 09:13, November 30, 2021

China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo by Li Boyuan/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said China will provide an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

The move aims to help the African Union achieve its goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the African population by 2022, Xi said.

The additional 1 billion doses include 600 million as donation and 400 million to be provided through such means as joint production by Chinese companies and relevant African countries, Xi added.

In addition, China will undertake 10 medical and health projects for African countries, and send 1,500 medical personnel and public health experts to Africa, Xi said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)