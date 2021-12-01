Jordan, EU discuss means to foster strategic partnership

Xinhua) 09:31, December 01, 2021

AMMAN, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and European Union's Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss means to foster the strategic partnership between the two sides.

They agreed to continue coordination to identify partnership priorities, mainly at the economic and investment levels, in a bid to overcome economic challenges and support growth programs, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Safadi praised the EU's support to various assistance programs in Jordan, mainly providing vaccines and combating the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed the refugee issue in Jordan, highlighting the importance of aid and assistance from the international community.

Varhelyi commended Jordan's role in bringing security and stability to the region, noting that Jordan is a strategic and important partner of the EU.

He also expressed the EU's solidarity with Jordan on dealing with economic challenges.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)