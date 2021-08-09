Tourists visit Roman archeological site in Jerash, Jordan

August 09, 2021

Tourists visit the Roman archeological site in Jerash, Jordan, on Aug. 8, 2021. The ruined city of Jerash is Jordan's largest Roman archeological site, which has ceremonial gates, colonnaded avenues, temples and theaters. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

