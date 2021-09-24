Jordan's int'l book fair kicks off

Xinhua) September 24, 2021

Jordanians visit the 20th Amman International Book Fair in Amman, Jordan, on Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Ze)

AMMAN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Amman International Book Fair kicked off on Thursday, gathering more than 360 Jordanian and international publishing houses from some 20 countries.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Jordanian Minister of Culture Ali Al Ayed expressed pride in holding the book fair amid the exceptional circumstances, noting that the fair provides an opportunity to "highlight the intellectual production of the Arab world."

Several sessions, including poetry and short story events, as well as youth activities, will be held on the sidelines of the 10-day fair.

