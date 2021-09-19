Home>>
Beijing Int'l Book Fair concludes with fruitful outcomes
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 28th Beijing International Book Fair concluded on Saturday with over 7,300 deals being made, including 4,835 agreements or intent orders on copyright exports.
The five-day event, held online and offline amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had attracted about 2,200 exhibitors from 105 countries and regions.
A total of 300,000 kinds of books were exhibited and over 1,000 exchange activities were held during the event.
