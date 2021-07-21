Hong Kong Book Fair draws 830,000 visitors amid COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:51, July 21, 2021

HONG KONG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The 31st Hong Kong Book Fair ended on Tuesday, attracting nearly 830,000 visitors despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week-long event, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featured an extensive selection of literary works, renowned international authors and diverse cultural activities.

More than 700 exhibitors showcased a wide range of books and literary products.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said the gradual recovery of the local economy will lead to the return of more physical public shows, and the HKTDC is preparing to stage more such exhibitions to give a further boost to the recovery.

According to an on-site survey of more than 800 visitors, the average per capita spending at the book fair was 817 HK dollars (about 105.11 U.S. dollars), representing 65 percent of their overall average annual spending on books (1,262 HK dollars).

The survey results highlighted the fact that the book fair, the largest annual cultural event in the financial hub, remains a major book-purchasing platform for the public.

This year's book fair adopted the theme "Inspirational and Motivational Reading", with a tagline "Reading the World - Inspiring the Mind and Refreshing the Soul". About 600 cultural events were held during the book fair, attracting more than 310,000 attendees, the organizer said. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.77 HK dollars)

