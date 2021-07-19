Hong Kong's confidence in implementing "one country, two systems" unshakable under U.S. hegemonic acts: Hong Kong various groups

Xinhua) 09:42, July 19, 2021

HONG KONG, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong residents' confidence in implementing "one country, two systems" remained unshakable in face of the U.S. hegemonic acts, major political groups and people from all walks of life in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have said.

Various political groups and social groups have condemned the so-called sanctions imposed on a number of officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR by the U.S. government, and a so-called "advisory" to U.S. businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong, which smeared Hong Kong's business environment.

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) issued a statement, saying that officials at all levels of the liaison office have been committed to maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and promoting the development of the cause of "one country, two systems", and won support for their hard work from all sectors of Hong Kong.

The DAB said that since the national security law in Hong Kong came into effect, order and peace have been quickly restored, people's life and property better protected, and economic activities have gradually recovered from social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. The so-called "business advisory" issued by the U.S. government to American enterprises in Hong Kong did not conform to the personal experiences of international investors and local people at all.

The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions said in a statement that the U.S. government has been using various excuses to impose sanctions on Chinese officials, which seriously undermined international law and basic norms governing international relations, and blatantly provoked the Chinese government and people.

This, however, will never shake the determination of the Central government and the HKSAR government officials to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, the statement said.

The New People's Party (NPP) said that the so-called "business advisory" issued by the U.S. government aimed at maliciously attacking Hong Kong's status as an international financial and business center. The relevant remarks of the U.S. government have aroused strong dissatisfaction among American businessmen in Hong Kong.

The so-called sanctions and warnings will not affect the Central government's policy towards Hong Kong, but will only harm the interests of American businessmen in Hong Kong, said NPP.

Various social groups have also voiced their condemnation of the U.S. hegemonic acts. The Hong Kong Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (HKCPPCC) (Provincial) Members Association said the so-called advisory has no factual basis, and it is only a blatant smear against Hong Kong's business environment.

The Hong Kong Chinese Importers' &Exporters' Association said the U.S. attempt to impede the development of Hong Kong and the country will only make patriots more united.

Hong Kong's New Territories Association of Societies said that some of the U.S. politicians attempted to obstruct the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, undermine the practice of "one country, two systems" and contain China's development. This will only strengthen the will of the Chinese people to safeguard national security, and will in no way shake their resolve and confidence in implementing the principle of "one country, two systems."

The Small and Medium Law Firms Association of Hong Kong said that the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong was an internal affair of China and it has been proved that the implementation of the law has consolidated Hong Kong's position as an international financial and commercial center.

The U.S. move is a malicious attempt to damage the reputation of Hong Kong as an international commercial hub, grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, and blatantly challenge the rule of law, the association said.

Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation recently sent a letter to the U.S. Consulate-General in Hong Kong, condemning the U.S. government for violating the UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions and international law. and demanding it immediately lift the illegal sanctions.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)