One killed, 3 injured in U.S. Northern California shooting
(Xinhua) 08:22, July 19, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 (Xinhua) -- One person died and three others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Walnut Creek, Northern California of the United States, police said.
Local police responded after receiving reports of a shooting at about 1:37 a.m., the police said in a Facebook post.
One victim died at the scene and the other three were taken to a local hospital, police said, adding that "This is an active investigation."
