20th Amman International Book Fair kicks off
(Xinhua) 09:04, September 24, 2021
People visit the 20th Amman International Book Fair in Amman, Jordan, on Sept. 23, 2021. The 20th Amman International Book Fair kicked off on Thursday, gathering more than 360 Jordanian and international publishing houses. (Xinhua/Ji Ze)
