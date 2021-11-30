Xi says China will work with African countries on poverty reduction, agricultural development

Xinhua) 09:15, November 30, 2021

Local technician Herbert Agaba controls a plant protection drone to spray pesticides at a Chinese-run rice farm in Lukaya, Kalungu District in Uganda, June 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Gaiping)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged to undertake 10 poverty reduction and agricultural projects for Africa, and send 500 agricultural experts to Africa.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

China will set up a number of China-Africa joint centers for modern agricultural technology exchange, demonstration and training in China, Xi said.

China will also encourage Chinese institutions and companies to build in Africa demonstration villages for China-Africa cooperation on agricultural development and poverty reduction, and support the Alliance of Chinese Companies in Africa for Corporate Social Responsibilities in launching the initiative of "100 Companies in 1,000 Villages," Xi added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)