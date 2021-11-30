China, Africa set "shining example" for new type of int'l relations: Xi

Visitors watch a performance at the exhibition area of Rwanda during the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have set a shining example for building a new type of international relations, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Xi made the remarks in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

Over the past 65 years, China and Africa have forged unbreakable fraternity in the struggle against imperialism and colonialism, and embarked on a distinct path of cooperation in the journey toward development and revitalization, Xi said.

"Together, we have written a splendid chapter of mutual assistance amidst complex changes, and set a shining example for building a new type of international relations," he said.

