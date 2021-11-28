Home>>
Extracurricular activities enrich students' lives
(Xinhua) 09:19, November 28, 2021
Students learn Mongolian wrestling, or "Boke" in Chinese, during their extra-curricular hours at a middle school in Xilinhot City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 26, 2021. Extra-curricular activities aim to meet the needs of different students and promote their healthy development. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photos
