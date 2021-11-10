Students attend after-school "Masterchef Class"

Xinhua) 16:58, November 10, 2021

Pupils display the dish cooked by themselves at the Little Chef training center in Xishan Primary School in Shunde District of Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Xishan Primary School in Shunde has set up a Little Chef training center since September this year on its school campus in cooperation with Shunde Fengchu Vocational Skills Training School, providing students with a cooking class of 45 minutes after school every day. Professional cooking instructors, together with school teachers, give cooking lessons suitable for different ages at the training center. In the class, pupils can learn and practice the cooking of Chinese and Western cuisine, including making some easy-to-learn local Shunde specialties. Through the cooking course, pupils may learn about different food materials, understand how to prepare them, as well as build basic culinary skills and savor the dishes cooked by themselves. The course is open to students in all grades of school. There is one class provided each day and each class is attended by 60 students. The Little Chef cooking course has been well received by students and their parents since its launch. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)