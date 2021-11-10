China to include screening for depression in student health checks

Xinhua) 09:12, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will include screening for depression in student health checks amid efforts to prevent the mental disorder among teenagers, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Ministry of Education.

The statement was released in response to a proposal on preventing depression among teenage students put forth by the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, during its fourth session from March 4 to 10 this year.

A record of students' mental health will also be kept so as to track their health status on a regular basis and offer timely interventions if they show signs of mental conditions, said the statement, noting that a system for the prevention of the illness will be put in place.

