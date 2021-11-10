China to include screening for depression in student health checks
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will include screening for depression in student health checks amid efforts to prevent the mental disorder among teenagers, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Ministry of Education.
The statement was released in response to a proposal on preventing depression among teenage students put forth by the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, during its fourth session from March 4 to 10 this year.
A record of students' mental health will also be kept so as to track their health status on a regular basis and offer timely interventions if they show signs of mental conditions, said the statement, noting that a system for the prevention of the illness will be put in place.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to improve medical insurance system to better meet people's healthcare needs
- Chinese vice premier stresses reform of medicine, healthcare system
- China solicits public opinions for drafting medical security law
- Depression prevalence rate in China reaches 2.1 pct
- Vice premier stresses improvement of China's healthcare security
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.