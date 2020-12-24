BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The prevalence rate of depression in China reached 2.1 percent last year, and that of anxiety disorders reached 4.98 percent, said an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) at a Wednesday press conference.

The number of people with psychological problems and mental disorders in China is gradually increasing, said Chang Jile, head of the disease prevention and control bureau under the NHC, adding that the mental health problems of the public have become increasingly prominent.

The country set up a national prevention and control center on mental health earlier this year to address related problems, said Chang.

China will strengthen the education of professionals in related areas, increase mental health awareness among the public, and pay more attention to vulnerable groups of people, Chang noted.