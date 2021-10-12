Chinese health authority calls for further measures to monitor young students' eyesight

Xinhua) 10:40, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission has called for the establishment of a system to monitor the eyesight of primary and secondary school students on a regular basis.

According to an updated set of guidelines on the prevention of myopia among children and teenagers released by the commission, students' eyesight is to be examined at least twice every academic year.

Medical institutions should produce the results within a month after concluding the examinations, and provide suggestions on the prevention and treatment of eyesight problems including myopia, according to the guidelines.

In addition, examination results from different periods should be analyzed to detect the changes in students' eyesight conditions, so as to detect eyesight problems at early stages, and prevent them from worsening, said the guidelines.

