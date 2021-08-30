Home>>
China has 289 mln students in 2020: education ministry
(Xinhua) 08:54, August 30, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of students at all levels of education in China, including at universities, reached 289 million in 2020, up by 6.74 million on the previous year, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).
The country had a total of 537,100 schools and academic institutions in 2020, an increase of 1.33 percent from the previous year, according to statistics released by the MOE.
By the end of 2020, there were about 17.93 million full-time teachers in China, up by 3.52 percent year on year, the ministry added.
