More than half of China's junior college, university students are female: white paper

Xinhua) 13:10, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The proportion of female students in junior colleges and universities across China rose from 24.1 percent in 1978 to 51.7 percent in 2019, according to a white paper released Thursday.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

