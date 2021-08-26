China standardizes public schools' participation in non-state schools

Xinhua) 10:00, August 26, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a circular on standardizing the participation of public schools in establishing non-publicly funded schools.

The circular, jointly issued by eight departments including the Ministry of Education (MOE) and made public Wednesday, aims to ensure the fairness of compulsory education and its role in public welfare.

The document targets non-publicly funded compulsory education schools entirely run by public schools, as well as those established by public schools together with local governments, social organizations or individuals.

Public schools should follow regulations when investing state assets into non-state schools, says the circular, adding that non-state schools are banned from using the names of public schools in advertising.

Local governments and public schools are no longer allowed to dispatch public school teachers to non-state schools, it says, adding that those already sent should be recalled gradually.

The work of standardizing such schools is designed to provide high-quality education services, reduce the burden of education expenses and alleviate people's anxiety, according to the MOE.

