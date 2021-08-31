Armless student admitted to Tongji University for postgraduate study

Xinhua) 09:29, August 31, 2021

Peng Chao puts on his face mask after taking a swab sample for a nucleic acid test at Tongji University in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 29, 2021. As Tongji University welcomed its new students on Sunday, Peng Chao, a newcomer ready for postgraduate study, arrived at registration counter to go through the process, starting his pursuit of a master's degree. Peng got maimed in an accident and lost both arms at the age of 6. Instead of being knocked down by the setback, Peng overcame difficulties and obtained his bachelor's degree at the Law School of Sichuan University. This year as he graduated from Sichuan University, the industrious student was accepted to the Law School of Tongji University. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)