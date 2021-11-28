Xi Jinping on China-Africa cooperation

Xinhua) 09:09, November 28, 2021

Members of a Chinese medical team pose for a photo upon their arrival at the airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shoubao)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver a keynote speech to the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link, which is scheduled for Nov. 29 to 30 in Senegal's capital of Dakar.

Xi has on many occasions emphasized the longstanding China-Africa friendship and the broad prospects of cooperation between the two sides.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard:

-- With similar fate in the past and a common mission, China and Africa have extended sympathy to and helped each other throughout all the years. Together, we have embarked on a distinctive path of win-win cooperation.

-- China will stay committed to the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith and the approach of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, honor its commitments to Africa to the letter, persistently support Africa's development, and make greater contributions to Africa's development and rejuvenation and African countries' joint efforts to become stronger.

-- The China-Africa relationship is currently at its best in history. The 2018 Beijing Summit of the FOCAC led to a new wave in developing the China-Africa friendship, with the implementation of its results injecting new vigor into their practical cooperation in various fields.

-- Ultimately, it is for the peoples of China and Africa to judge the performance of China-Africa cooperation. No one could deny the remarkable achievements made in China-Africa cooperation, not with their assumption or imagination.

-- Let me reaffirm China's commitment to its longstanding friendship with Africa. No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China shall never waver in its determination to pursue greater solidarity and cooperation with Africa.

-- China and Africa's collaboration and common development will underscore important contributions to strengthening the power of developing countries, building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity.

