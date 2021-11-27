Hong Kong to implement most stringent boarding, quarantine requirements for 8 S. Africa countries

Xinhua) 11:11, November 27, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Friday that the boarding and quarantine requirements for those arriving from eight countries in southern Africa will be tightened from 0:00 a.m. local time Saturday.

These eight countries include Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as South Africa, which is already a specified high-risk place, said a press release of the HKSAR government.

"The mutant variant B.1.1.529 has been detected in South Africa and Botswana. Although scientists are not fully certain of its potential effects on the epidemic situation or whether the relevant mutations would affect the efficacies of vaccines, we have to stay vigilant," a spokesperson of the HKSAR government said.

With the eight southern African countries above specified as Group A specified places, non-Hong Kong residents (including visitors) who have stayed there within 21 days are not allowed to enter Hong Kong.

For Hong Kong residents, they can only board a flight for Hong Kong if they have been fully vaccinated and hold a recognized vaccination record. Upon arrival they have to undergo compulsory quarantine in a designated quarantine hotel for 21 days.

