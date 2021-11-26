Hong Kong customs seizes suspected cocaine, meth worth 21 mln USD

Xinhua) 10:03, November 26, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Customs has seized about 145 kg of suspected cocaine and about 20 kg of suspected methamphetamine with a total estimated market value of about 164 million Hong Kong dollars (about 21 million U.S. dollars) at a local airport recently.

Through risk assessment, Customs officers on Nov. 18 inspected an air cargo consignment in the Hong Kong International Airport, declared as carrying electric transformers, arriving from Guatemala en route to Australia via Hong Kong.

The batch of suspected cocaine, with an estimated market value of about 147.5 million Hong Kong dollars, was found concealed inside the false compartment of a large electric transformer, according to a press release of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Thursday.

After follow-up investigation, Customs officers on the same day arrested a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both suspected to be in connection with the case, at the airport and in Kwai Chung, respectively.

On Nov. 19, Customs officers inspected an air cargo consignment, declared as carrying circuit testers, arriving from Mexico en route to Australia via Hong Kong.

The batch of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated market value of about 16.5 million Hong Kong dollars, was found concealed inside the false compartment of a metal device. After follow-up investigation, Customs officers arrested a 51-year-old man suspected to be in connection with the case in Tsuen Wan on Nov. 22.

Investigations of the above-mentioned two cases are ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence in Hong Kong. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of 5 million Hong Kong dollars and life imprisonment (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.80 Hong Kong dollars).

