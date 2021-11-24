Hong Kong reports new imported COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 16:56, November 24, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,411.

The new case involved a mutant strain. A total of 41 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.71 million people, or 70 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while nearly 4.51 million people, or 66.9 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 96,266 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third dose administration will cover about 1.86 million people.

