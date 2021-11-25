Asia Summit on Global Health held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:23, November 25, 2021

The Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) is held in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 24, 2021. The Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) opened here on Wednesday under the theme of "Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future." (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam speaks at the Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 24, 2021. The Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) opened here on Wednesday under the theme of "Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future." (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

