China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group tailors new uniforms for train attendants

People's Daily Online) 17:19, November 26, 2021

As the winter season arrives, the Lanzhou section of the China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has sought to dress their female train attendants who work on high-speed trains in elegant and distinctive uniforms.

The uniform that train attendants wear when outside of the train car includes a navy blue woolen overcoat with a golden line appearing at the lower edge of each sleeve, which symbolizes the Yellow River that flows through the city of Lanzhou.

The uniform that attendants wear when inside the train car includes a navy-blue skirt suit. The golden embroidery patterns seen on the shoulder sections of the outerwear feature the cultural elements of Dunhuang, while the three golden lines seen on the skirt give the uniform a more feminine touch. Patterns of rose, the city flower of Lanzhou, can also be seen on the shirt and scarf.

To provide a comfortable environment for the train’s passengers, the Lanzhou section of the China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has showed its consideration by rolling out facilities and services such as barrier-free bathrooms with maternal and infant-friendly facilities, disinfectant wipes, diapers, and medicine boxes, as well as medical supplies and equipment for epidemic prevention and control.

