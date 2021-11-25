Top Chinese political advisor calls for enhanced cooperation with Spain's Senate

Xinhua) 08:37, November 25, 2021

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Spain's Senate President Ander Gil via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday met with Spain's Senate President Ander Gil via video link, pledging to enhance cooperation and promote bilateral ties.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that the two countries should continue their mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, promote the upgrading of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, and achieve new heights in cultural exchanges.

The CPPCC stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Spanish Senate to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and achieve more results, Wang said.

For his part, Gil said the Spanish Senate is willing to maintain close exchanges with the CPPCC to better serve the development of bilateral ties and play a positive role in promoting the mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and China.

