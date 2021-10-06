China's AliExpress to offer 1-day order pick-up, 3-day delivery in Spain

Xinhua) 11:37, October 06, 2021

MADRID, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese global online retail platform AliExpress will, from Nov. 11, offer Spanish sellers a logistics service that picks up orders in one day and delivers them within three days.

The door-to-door order collection and delivery are aimed at sellers in mainland Spain, Estela Ye, executive director of AliExpress in Spain, said Tuesday during the AliExpress Seller Conference held here.

With prices starting with three euros (3.48 U.S. dollars) per package, the service can be used for a single package or more without limit on the number of packages that can be collected, the company said.

AliExpress, which is part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gave the news 37 days before the Nov. 11 Singles' Day, the Chinese version of Black Friday.

"It was one of the highlights of our seller conference in Madrid. We have been able to present hundreds of Spanish companies with a high-quality comprehensive logistics solution," said William Wang, general manager of AliExpress in Spain, Italy and France.

Nearly 300 Spanish companies that use Aliexpress attended the conference, which aimed to promote the growth of small and medium-sized companies selling products through the platform.

