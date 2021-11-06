Chinese FM meets Spanish counterpart on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:41, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares via video link here on Friday.

Wang spoke highly of the stable and healthy development of China-Spain relations, saying that both sides should respect each other's development path and accommodate each other's core and major concerns.

China is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the year 2023 as an opportunity to make a comprehensive and long-term plan for the development of bilateral ties, said Wang, calling on the Spanish side to respond to and participate in the Global Development Initiative proposed by the Chinese side.

Commending Spain as a major European country and an important power of stability of EU, Wang said China and EU are partners of cooperation with shared strategic interests and consensus, rather than competitors.

China has always supported the development and integration of the EU, and the two sides should respect and learn from each other, enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation, he added.

Albares said Spain attaches great importance to relations with China and believes that China is a decisive power in Asian and global affairs.

Albares said Spain will firmly adhere to the One-China policy and is ready to carry out practical cooperation with China in new energy vehicles, smart cities, culture, and science and technology in accordance with the principle of equality and mutual benefit.

