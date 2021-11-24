China leading the way with carbon capture technology: report

Xinhua) 10:44, November 24, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is outpacing its rivals in the race to develop new carbon capture technologies, as it pushes forwards with plans to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, The Times newspaper has reported.

In the last financial year, China generated 81 percent of all new carbon capture patents registered, making it by far the world's largest producer of new carbon capture technologies, the London-based newspaper quoted an analysis from BDO, one of the world's largest accounting and consulting networks, as saying on Monday.

In the second place, the United States produced 9 percent of all new carbon capture patents, while Britain lagged behind other industrialized nations in generating only 1 percent, it said.

Of the 203 carbon capture patents registered last year, China produced 164, America 18, while Britain only two, it added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)