China to strengthen crackdown on abnormal patent agent activities

Xinhua) 10:46, November 13, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will further strengthen its crackdown on abnormal patent agent activities, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

The Chinese IPR authorities will penalize those agents involved in large quantities of abnormal patent applications or patent fabrication activities, either revoking their practice licenses or preventing them from taking on new business, said the NIPA on a new notice.

The NIPA will strengthen big-data screening and monitoring, and will lock down unqualified agents engaged in abnormal patent applications, said the notice.

The IPR authorities will improve the frequency of inspections for those patent agents that obviously have too many application cases per capita. Severe punishments will be given to those involved in activities such as abnormal patent applications and renting or lending patent agent qualifications, said the NIPA notice.

