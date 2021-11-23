Annual Internet media forum to open in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 09:54, November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China Internet Media Forum will be held from Wednesday to Thursday in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Monday.

Along with an opening ceremony and five parallel forums, the event will see an offline exhibition display new technologies, applications and business modes in the field of internet media, the first of its kind in China.

The event is jointly sponsored by the CAC, China Media Group and the cyberspace watchdog of Guangdong. Preparation for the event is currently proceeding in an orderly manner, said the CAC.

