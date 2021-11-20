Home>>
Guangzhou, Lahore knot friendship city ties
GUANGZHOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The city of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, knotted friendship city ties with Lahore, Pakistan, according to a notice issued by Guangzhou's municipal foreign affairs office Friday.
According to the memorandum of understanding of enhanced cooperation between the two cities, Guangzhou and Lahore will carry out friendly exchanges in economy, trade, culture and tourism, science and technology, and education, to name a few.
So far, Guangzhou has knotted friendship city ties with 99 cities from 65 countries.
