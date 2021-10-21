Home>>
A look at 130th Canton Fair in south China's Guangzhou
(People's Daily App) 08:51, October 21, 2021
The 130th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was held online and offline in Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province from October 15 to 19, showcasing 16 product categories across 51 exhibition areas.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Italian designer sees latest trend of industrial design at Canton Fair
- Smart products highlighted at 130th Canton Fair
- Canton Fair highlights new features of China's trade, open economy
- Global retailer eyes innovative, bold ideas at Canton Fair
- China Focus: Global retailer eyes innovative, bold ideas at Canton Fair
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.