A look at 130th Canton Fair in south China's Guangzhou

(People's Daily App) 08:51, October 21, 2021

The 130th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was held online and offline in Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province from October 15 to 19, showcasing 16 product categories across 51 exhibition areas.

