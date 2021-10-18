Smart products highlighted at 130th Canton Fair

Ecns.cn) 13:14, October 18, 2021

A self-driving aircraft is exhibited at the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

The fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Thursday in Guangzhou, with many intelligent products on display.

