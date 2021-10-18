Italian designer sees latest trend of industrial design at Canton Fair

Xinhua) 14:49, October 18, 2021

Italian designer Laura Minmini finds an exhibit designed by herself during the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2021. Laura Minmini is a professional designer specialized in industrial design. After working in Italy for years, Laura landed in China where she has found a dynamic and similar environment. Up to now, she has been working and living in Shunde of Guangdong Province for more than three years, and has founded a design company with her Chinese business partner. The ongoing Canton Fair offers Laura an opportunity to meet old friends from at home and abroad, and to see the latest trend of industrial design in the world. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

