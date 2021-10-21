China's Guizhou sees robust GDP growth in first three quarters

Xinhua) 09:20, October 21, 2021

Visitors look at a robot which can water flowers, deliver beverage and play football during the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

GUIYANG, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Guizhou Province totaled nearly 1.4 trillion yuan (about 219 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of this year, up 8.7 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

Guizhou is a famous tourist destination in China. The province attracted 496 million tourists and obtained a total tourism income of over 490 billion yuan in the period.

The province's industries including the internet and related services, as well as software and information technology services, registered a year-on-year operating income increase of 99.1 percent from January to August this year.

The province's imports and exports rose 22.6 percent, and its fiscal revenue increased 12.9 percent year on year in the first three quarters.

