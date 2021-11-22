Home>>
Grooming competition of Toronto Christmas Pet Show held in Mississauga, Canada
(Xinhua) 09:04, November 22, 2021
A competitor wearing a face mask grooms a dog during a grooming competition of the Toronto Christmas Pet Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Nov. 21, 2021. Dozens of professional pet groomers took part in the event here on Sunday to demonstrate latest techniques. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
