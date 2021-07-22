Home>>
Pet exhibition held in Gaza City, Palestine
(Xinhua) 13:13, July 22, 2021
A Palestinian girl attends a pet exhibition in Gaza City, on July 21, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UNRWA launches SummeFun Weeks for children in Gaza City
- Concert called "Music among the Rubble" performed in Gaza City
- Chinese envoy calls for restraint, end to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory
- Israeli warplanes strike Hamas military posts in Gaza: sources
- With ashes of conflicts still flying, Palestinians now desperately need health aid
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.