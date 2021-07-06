Home>>
UNRWA launches SummeFun Weeks for children in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 10:13, July 06, 2021
Palestinian children play during a summer camp organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in Gaza City, July 5, 2021. The UNRWA launched a four-week Summer Fun Weeks for Palestinian school children and registered refugee children throughout the Gaza Strip, offering a wide array of activities including sports, games, art and dance classes. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
