UNRWA launches SummeFun Weeks for children in Gaza City

Xinhua) 10:13, July 06, 2021

Palestinian children play during a summer camp organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in Gaza City, July 5, 2021. The UNRWA launched a four-week Summer Fun Weeks for Palestinian school children and registered refugee children throughout the Gaza Strip, offering a wide array of activities including sports, games, art and dance classes. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

