Mainland vows resolute measures against DPP's separatist attempts

Xinhua) 09:23, November 20, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office Friday voiced firm opposition and vowed resolute measures against attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority.

Zhu Fenglian made the remarks in response to a question regarding the DPP's latest move to establish the so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania."

The DPP authority, out of its separatist intent, has been undermining the one-China principle and conducting separatist acts on the international stage, Zhu said.

"We resolutely oppose countries that have diplomatic ties with China to develop official relations in any form with China's Taiwan region," Zhu said, urging relevant countries to abide by the one-China principle and prudently handle Taiwan-related affairs.

The spokesperson also told relevant countries not to go too far on the wrong path in supporting "Taiwan independence."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)